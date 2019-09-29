BBDO Pakistan win Grand Prix for Good, Glass Spike at Spikes Asia 2019

At the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity held in Singapore last night, sponsored by Cannes Lions, BBDO Pakistan took home the coveted Grand Prix for Good award for their work on the campaign “Stop Dowrymongering” for UN Women. The campaign also won the Glass Spike, an award given to work which “sets out to positively impact ingrained gender inequality, imbalance or injustice.”

Named amongst the Top 3 Agencies of the Year for APAC, BBDO Pakistan continued their winning run with three other campaigns: “Truck Art Childfinder” in collaboration with anthropologist/conceptual artist Samar Minallah Khan, for Berger Paints, won 4 Golds and a Silver. Another UN Women campaign “The Bridal Uniform” in collaboration with fashion designer Ali Xeeshan won a Silver Spike in the Healthcare category for Foundation-led Education and Awareness. “Dowry posters” for UN Women, hand crafted with real henna ink, won a Bronze Spike in Design.

Spikes Asia is “the leading festival and awards for creativity in Asia, for Asia, with a purpose to drive an understanding of the region’s creative strengths and challenges, and to celebrate its cultural diversity. Local insights are key to creative success, which is why Spikes Asia not only champions the creative excellence of the entire APAC region, but hones in on creativity at a local level, tapping into what makes each country’s offering so unique.” This year, Spikes Asia saw almost 4000 entries from across the continent.***