Sun Sep 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

‘NIH to produce 100,000 more rabies vaccines’

Karachi

The National Institute of Health (NIH) is trying to enhance the capacity of producing the rabies vaccine and place an order to produce further 1,00,000 doses by utilizing its own resources, the chief of the NIH’s biological production division’s has told the Sindh High Court.

Filing comments on a petition seeking control of the population of stray dogs and availability of free anti-rabies vaccine, Ghazala Parveen submitted recently that during the current year NIH had produced 2,00,000 rabies vaccines and supplied them to all provinces according to their demands.

She submitted that the NIH Islamabad had been producing the rabies vaccine and anti-rabies serum for the public sector since 1950s and supplying the same to different government hospitals and institutions as per their demands after fulfillment of codal formalities.

