Two get death sentence for kidnapping, killing five-year-old

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced two men to death and as many to life imprisonment after convicting them of kidnapping a five-year-old boy for ransom and later killing him.

The ATC handed down the capital punishment to Abdul Ghaffar Brohi and Abdullah Magsi and 25 years jail term to Zahid Gopang and Ali Dino for being found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a toddler Ammar Hussain Jatoi, son of Azfar Hussain Jatoi in Larkana. The case was transferred from Larkana to Karachi.

According to the prosecution, Ammar was abducted in March 2012 in Shaikh Zayed Colony when he was playing outside his house. The kidnappers demanded Rs5 million from the child’s father for the release of the boy. The amount was later reduced to Rs3 million.

The accused were arrested after the ransom calls were intercepted by the police. On the disclosures of the arrested accused, the police went to a house and found the body of the child buried there.

The accused told the police that they had given sleeping pills to the child to quieten him and he died because of its overdose.

To hide his body, the kidnappers buried him in the same house which they had taken on rent for the purpose of keeping the abductee.

Naqeebullah case

Meanwhile, another ATC adjourned the hearing of the Naqeebullah murder case till October 2 after a witness failed to show up in the court. According to the prosecution, Naseemullah Mehsud, aka Naqeebullah, 27, was killed along with three others, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq, in a fake encounter by police in Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.

Twenty-three policemen have been charged for the murder of the Naqeeubullah. Of these five, including former SP Anwar Ahmed Khan, aka Rao Anwar, Qamar Ahmed Shaikh, Muhammad Yaseen, Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat are on bail.

Thirteen others, including Allah Yar Kaka, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Ali, Ghulam Nazuk, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Shakeel, Muhammad Anar, Khair Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Akbar, Zaidi and Kazmi, are in custody.

While seven, including Amanullah Marwat, Shaikh Muhammad Shoaib, Gada Hussain, Mohsin Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Rana Shamim and Riaz, are absconding.

According to the prosecutor, the witness had gone to his native town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to obtain some of his documents, therefore, he could not make it to court.