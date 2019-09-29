Some people in Karachi never want its problems to be solved, says Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that some people in Karachi never want its problems to be solved because they earn from it.

Speaking at an event organised by realtors association, he said: “Those who are deliberately blocking the sewerage lines and spreading garbage on roads should be exposed. Today almost everyone is talking about the sewerage and garbage problems in the city, but some people don’t want their resolution because it is on what they do politics and make money from. They should be unmasked. They are not the enemies of a particular constituency but the enemies of this city and this country.”

Earlier, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan’s (ABAD) Vice Chairman Abdul Kareem Adhia said that most of the foreign exchange of Pakistan was invested in the real estate business.

More than one million people, he said, were associated with the real estate business. He was speaking to an oath-taking ceremony of the All Karachi Realtors Association, which completed its one-year on Thursday.

He said that this association came into being at a time when the real estate industry was going through a tough time. In Karachi there are seven real estate registered associations, according to him, which represent 90 percent of the port city. As for the All Karachi Realtors Association, he said, it wanted to develop a working relationship with all the federal and provincial departments related to real estate.

Meanwhile, the DG of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that such association of the real estate would help resolve the issues of realtors. The estate agents play an important role between the buyers and sellers of the properties, he said and vowed that the issues of realtors will be addressed on a priority basis.

Saeed Ghani said that all those who trade in the city are the backbone of the economy. The business of real estate, he said, plays an important role in the country’s economy.

The problems in this business, according to the minister, are to be dealt with under the law and it is necessary that all the people related to the real estate business should be gathered onto one platform.

On the garbage issue of the port city, he said that there are certain powers in the city, which don’t want it to be cleaned.

He said that it is necessary to unmask those who are deliberately choking the sewers of this city.