Electrocutions

Two more people were electrocuted to death in the city on Saturday, bringing the death toll due to electrocution to nine in two days.

A 30-year-old-man, Ghulam Shah, was electrocuted to death at his house in Zafar Town in Landhi within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. Police said he suffered an electric shock while doing electrical work at home. His body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

Similarly, a man identified as Amir, son of Akbar, died of electrocution at his house located at Allah Wala Town in the Korangi Industrial Area police remits. Police said that he received an electric shock at his house and was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said that the man was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock.

Late on Friday night, two more people were electrocuted to death in separate areas of Karachi. A 40-year-old man, identified as Abdullah, son of Azad Khan, died of electrocution while he was trying to switch a water machine on at his house located at Block 4 in Metroville area within the limits of the SITE police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another similar incident, an eight-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in Hijrat Colony area within the limits of the Civil Lines police station. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took it away with them without medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the body of a man who drowned in a nullah was found near from Safoora Chowrangi within the remits of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. His body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He was identified as 35-year-old Usman, son of Suleman, a resident of the same area.