InstaCars kick starts auto gala

Karachi: InstaCars, a used-car retailer brought its very first InstaCars Car Gala to Karachi and Lahore. The gala gave buyers the chance to choose from hundreds of pre-checked used cars brought together all under one roof.
The InstaCars Car Gala was a unique open house showcased the value of InstaCars services and gave prospective buyers access to hundreds of pre-checked used cars present at the gala.
InstaCars offered a special buying booth at the gala to facilitate buyers to purchase used cars from InstaCars pre-checked inventory along with other value-added services.
Shanawar Khan, senior manager operations of InstaCars said InstaCars aimed to simplify that process by giving buyers online access to hundreds of pre-checked used cars from across Pakistan, while ensuring hassle-free paperwork and a secure transaction. “We welcomed prospective buyers to our first InstaCars Car Gala and demonstrated how perfectly suited our InstaCar’s tagline ‘Buy your dream car the smart way.”
