Gold up Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in Karachi increased Rs100/tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rates moved up to Rs87,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased Rs86 to Rs75,017.

In the international market, the rates remained unchanged at $1,497/ounce. Jewellers said the rates in the Dubai gold market were still Rs1,500/tola higher, compared with the prices in the local market.