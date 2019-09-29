Gold up Rs100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in Karachi increased Rs100/tola on Saturday.
According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rates moved up to Rs87,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased Rs86 to Rs75,017.
In the international market, the rates remained unchanged at $1,497/ounce. Jewellers said the rates in the Dubai gold market were still Rs1,500/tola higher, compared with the prices in the local market.
