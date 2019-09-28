close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
AFP
September 28, 2019

Two pilots killed in Indian army chopper crash in Bhutan

National

AFP
September 28, 2019

NEW DELHI: An Indian military helicopter on a training mission in Bhutan crashed on Friday, killing two pilots, India´s army said.

The single-engine Cheetah helicopter was on its way from Khirmu in India´s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh to Yongphulla in Bhutan.

One of the pilots who died was from the Indian Army while the other was from the Royal Bhutan Army.

"Ground search and rescue were launched immediately from Yongphulla. The wreckage has been located," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Bhutanese pilots have been training with the Indian military since 2014 as a part of an arrangement between the two countries. Cheetahs are vintage planes which have been in the Indian Army for decades despite their poor safety record.

