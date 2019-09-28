Zia Mohyeddin presented Jinnah Medal at Lincoln’s Inn event

LONDON: Renowned artist and intellectual Zia Mohyeddin has been presented with the Pakistan Society’s inaugural Jinnah Medal at the Pakistan Society’s 66th Annual Dinner here in recognition of his services.

In a citation, the Pakistan Society said that Zia Mohyeddin is universally acknowledged and recognized as a true doyen of aesthetic and performing arts in Pakistan. The glittering dinner event was held on Wednesday night at the Lincoln’s Inn. Leading British Pakistani professionals participated in the event.

Founded in 1951 and based in London, The Pakistan Society aims to increase public knowledge in Britain of the arts, history, geography, economic life and institutions of Pakistan. Its patrons are HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi in his message to The Pakistan Society as its Patron said: “As Patron I would like to appreciate the commendable work undertaken by the Pakistan Society and its members. We consider the United Kingdom as a significant development partner of Pakistan. The two countries have historically enjoyed close and cordial relations based on mutual respect and understanding. It is our endeavour to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relationships and forge a long-term partnership in diverse fields. I am confident that the Pakistan Society will continue to play its constructive role in bringing the two countries even closer together.”

The High Commissioner for Pakistan Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said in his speech: “It is a matter of great satisfaction to see that the Pakistan Society has gained strength and increased its institutional capacity. It has successfully endeavoured to promote and deepen people-to-people contacts, through showcasing Pakistan’s rich art, culture and literary heritage to British Society. I believe it is time that we broaden our scope to include all diverse fields of mutual benefit to both countries, where there is potential and the need to build on strong people to people contacts and linkages.”

Sir Nicholas Barrington in his address as the Guest of Honour said: “In some ways the current world is in a sad mess, from which Britain and Pakistan cannot escape. What hope is there for the future? There is an affinity between our peoples and we need even closer links.”

The Chairman of the Pakistan Society Sir William Blackburne in his address said: “This year’s dinner occurs at a time of great challenge for both Pakistan and the United Kingdom. It is a tribute to both Pakistan and the United Kingdom that despite all the uncertainties our relationship remains one of mutual co-operation based on deep and firm foundations. One of the constants in this ever-changing kaleidoscope is the Pakistan Society, now in the 68th year of its existence.”