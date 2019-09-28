Final gas disconnection notices issued to govt departments

LAHORE: In continuation of a recovery campaign against government defaulting departments, final disconnection notices have been served on those who have failed to clear their gas bills upon receipt of the first notice, having due date of Sept 23, 2019. Defaulters’ names and outstanding amount as follows: Deputy Director Mechanical Div-II, Room No 1 Block-Q, Pak Sectt Bldg, Islamabad, for Pak House (Rs5,370,376); Dy Director Mech Div-II, Room No 1, Block Q, Pakistan Sectt Bldg, Islamabad, for Govt Hostel (Rs4,951,112). Resident Director, Sindh House Islamabad (Rs3,114,436), Dy Dir EM Division, CDA Islamabad for Aiwan-e-Saddar (Rs2,289,728), Dy Director Air-Condition, CDA Secretariat Bldg, M Block Islamabad (Rs1,465,121), SDO, Building Project Sub-Div-4 Sector F-5/1 Islamabad, NWFP, House (Rs1,410,520), Project Director, Allama Iqbal Open University, H-8 Islamabad (Rs1,079,520), The Head Mistress, Govt High School Pir Pai Nowshera (Rs1,067,634). AFIC-NIHD Hospital, The Mall Rawalpindi Cantt (Rs144,574,828), G M (ENGR), Fauji Foundation Teaching Hospital Jhelum Road Rawalpindi (Rs21,246,598), COMDT AFIC-NIHD, The Mall Rawalpindi Cantt (Rs14,126,102), Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, for Plant Room Jhelum Road Rawalpindi (Rs9,111,782). Medical Superintendent Modern Burns Unite Nishtar Hospital Multan (Rs6,809,388), Medical Superintendent, Surgical Ward ENT Ward Medical Ward No 1 and 2 Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur (Rs5,615,801), Medical Superintendent, Punjab Medical College on behalf of Allied Hospital Punjab Medical College Faisalabad (Rs5,202,288). Medical Superintendent, Operation T Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur (Rs5,076,600); Asst Director Building, No 1 Women And Children Wing LM Hostel Kohat (Rs5,070,132), Medical Supdt, Fauji Foundation Medical Centre Jhelum Road, Rawalpindi (Rs5,008,470), Med Suptt Labour Room at Distt Headquarters Hospital Batkhela.