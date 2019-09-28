Austrian team, adviser discuss investment

LAHORE: A team of Austrian businessmen led by Richard Bandera, Austrian Trade Commissioner called on Dr Salman Shah, Adviser to Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning.

The team discussed with the Adviser potential of Punjab as a good investment and business destination and appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in taking steps in improving the business and investment environment in province. Dr Salman Shah said that Austria and Pakistan have good diplomatic and trade relations and Punjab looks forward to collaborate on different areas especially affordable green energy projects.