close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Austrian team, adviser discuss investment

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

LAHORE: A team of Austrian businessmen led by Richard Bandera, Austrian Trade Commissioner called on Dr Salman Shah, Adviser to Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning.

The team discussed with the Adviser potential of Punjab as a good investment and business destination and appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in taking steps in improving the business and investment environment in province. Dr Salman Shah said that Austria and Pakistan have good diplomatic and trade relations and Punjab looks forward to collaborate on different areas especially affordable green energy projects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan