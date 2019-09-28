Russia, Turkey in talks for SU-35 fighter jets deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia and Turkey are holding talks about the possible sale of Russian-made Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets to Turkey, but it is too early to talk about a concrete deal, RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Friday, a British wire service reported. Turkey has been at odds with the United States over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, which Washington says are not compatible with Nato defences and poses a threat to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 ‘stealth’ fighter jets. The United States has also expelled Turkey from the F-35 programme, but Ankara has so far dismissed the warnings.
