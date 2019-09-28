World should take notice of Indian atrocities in IHK: Sarwar

LAHORE: Switzerland’s ambassador to Pakistan Thomas Kolly and more than 15 PTI delegations from all over Punjab called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar. According to a handout Friday, during the meetings, the governor said the world is also committing crime if it does not take notice of Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had truly acted as ambassador of Kashmir on all fora including United Nations General Assembly. Our first priority is to force India lift curfew and end atrocities in IHK, for which Pakistan is presenting its case in front of the whole world, he added.