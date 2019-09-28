close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

World should take notice of Indian atrocities in IHK: Sarwar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

LAHORE: Switzerland’s ambassador to Pakistan Thomas Kolly and more than 15 PTI delegations from all over Punjab called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar. According to a handout Friday, during the meetings, the governor said the world is also committing crime if it does not take notice of Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had truly acted as ambassador of Kashmir on all fora including United Nations General Assembly. Our first priority is to force India lift curfew and end atrocities in IHK, for which Pakistan is presenting its case in front of the whole world, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan