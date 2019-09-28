AC seeks NAB reply on plea for jail facilities to Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: On the petition of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister seeking facility for his brother in jail, Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad on Friday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir took up the petition filed by Sadia Abbasi. In her petition, Sadia Abbasi stated that due to the health conditions, the former prime minister should be kept separate from other prisoners in jail.

Petition has requested that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi needs to have controlled diet that’s why a chef should be allowed to stay with him to prepare his food according to doctors’ advice.

Sadia Abbasi in her petition has also requested the court to allow air conditioner, refrigerator, TV set, toaster, tea kettle, oven, bed, chair, newspapers, books, journals, printer and computer facilities for the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his stay in jail. It also requested the court to provide two servants from the jail to Abbasi.

The petition further said that all these facilities were also provided to former prime minister when he was in Malir jail in 1999. The accused would bear the expenditures of the above facilities at own.

The accountability court has sought reply from NAB and adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.

A day before former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sent to jail on judicial remand in LNG reference.