Sat Sep 28, 2019
September 28, 2019

S Arabia offers tourist visas for the first time

September 28, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Friday it was offering tourist visas for the first time, opening up the ultra-conservative Islamic kingdom to holidaymakers as part of a push to diversify its economy away from oil. The kingdom also eased its strict dress code for foreign women, allowing them to go without the body-shrouding abaya robe that is still mandatory public wear for Saudi women, as authorities open up one of the last frontiers of global tourism.

