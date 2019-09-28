NA deputy speaker de-seated

QUETTA: An election tribunal here on Friday declared Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri’s victory from NA-265 (Quetta-II) null and void. The tribunal presided over by Justice Abdullah Baloch ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-polling in the constituency. Suri was elected the MNA from the area. Balochistan National Party’s (BNP) Lashkari Raisani had challenged the victory of Suri, who contested the 2018 general election on a ticket of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). The tribunal had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of both the parties on Sept 14.