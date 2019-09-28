Cross-border terrorism ebbing: Gen Bajwa

MIRANSHAH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that cross-border terror incidents were gradually reducing due to solidification of Pak-Afghan border, especially the ongoing fencing.

However, he said enduring peace inside Pakistan is linked to peace in Afghanistan for which Islamabad is playing its role.The COAS was talking to tribal elders from North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts in Miranshah, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported through a press release. The COAS said: “Afghanistan is our brotherly Muslim neighbour and we wish peace in Afghanistan as much as we wish for Pakistan.”

The army chief urged the tribal elders to continue playing their role in guiding the youth. Combination of experience and wisdom of elders with the energy and talent of the youth is a recipe for success, he pointed out.

Referring to the few incidents caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the recent past, the COAS asked them to stay alert and watchful against those facilitators and abettors who have morphed into peaceful citizens and were working for the inimical forces.

The COAS said, “Dealing with those few through force is not difficult. However, even at the cost of casualties of the security forces we deal with them in a way to ensure that peaceful citizens are not harmed.”

“It is only with mutual cooperation that we will defeat the terrorists,” he added.

The tribal elders assured the COAS that they would continue supporting the security forces in maintaining the security environment.

They requested the COAS for speedy completion of ongoing projects and proposed a few additional projects.

The army chief said that gradually all projects would be executed. “Upon completion, these projects would bring enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the area,” he added.