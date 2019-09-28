close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 28, 2019

Ganguly, Azharuddin elected chiefs of associations

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2019

NEW DELHI: Sourav Ganguly was re-elected as the President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) whereas Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday.

The state association elections, conducted after their constitution was amended to incorporate the Lodha recommendations, are a lead-up to the BCCI general elections, to be held under the purview of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and slated for October 23.

Ganguly was elected uncontested two days before Azharuddin’s nomination, on the other hand, was proposed by Adnan Mahmood and seconded by Zeeshan Adnan Mahmood last week, and the former India captain went on to win HCA elections, beating his opponent Prakash Chand Jain by a margin of 147-73. The victory marks Azharuddin’s foray into cricket administration.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports