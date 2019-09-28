Ganguly, Azharuddin elected chiefs of associations

NEW DELHI: Sourav Ganguly was re-elected as the President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) whereas Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday.

The state association elections, conducted after their constitution was amended to incorporate the Lodha recommendations, are a lead-up to the BCCI general elections, to be held under the purview of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and slated for October 23.

Ganguly was elected uncontested two days before Azharuddin’s nomination, on the other hand, was proposed by Adnan Mahmood and seconded by Zeeshan Adnan Mahmood last week, and the former India captain went on to win HCA elections, beating his opponent Prakash Chand Jain by a margin of 147-73. The victory marks Azharuddin’s foray into cricket administration.