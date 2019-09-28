close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
September 28, 2019

Home Dept team inspects security arrangements at NPSC

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

LAHORE: A security team of Home Department visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday and inspected security arrangements in connection with upcoming 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team.

The Home Department team was comprised of Additional Secretary Internal Security Zahoor Hussain, Deputy Secretary Ahsan Muneer Bhatti, Manager M.I.S. Imran and other members. The Home Department team inspected CCTV Control Rooms at National Hockey Stadium, and Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex, Nishtar Park Sports Complex’s incoming and outgoing roads.

The team also checked various roads and other areas of Nishtar Park Sports Complex during their visit.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed the Home Department team about the various security measures taken by Sports Board Punjab for the important T20 International series against Sri Lanka.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh on this occasion told that strict security measures have been made in Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the cricket series against Sri Lanka. “Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with all departments to maintain top level security during the series”.

