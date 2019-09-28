Cricket Centre advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Cricket Centre Club marched into the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing P&T Gymkhana by 7 wickets at the Cricket Centre Ground.
Scores: P&T Gymkhana 267 all out in 40 overs (Tayab Tahir 74, Imran Nazir 49, M Attayab 23, Noman Azhar 17, Naeem Liaqat 43, Karamat Ali 39, Imran Khalid 5/45, M Waheed 3/28). Cricket Centre 271/3 in 37.4 overs (Haseebur Rehman 124*).
