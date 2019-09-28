Jastrab strikes cycling gold

HARROGATE, United Kingdom: American youngster Megan Jastrab won the women’s junior road race world title after a cat-and-mouse finale on a crash-marred 86km (53.4 mile) run from Doncaster to Harrogate on Friday.The 17-year-old US national road race champion adds her world title to those of Quinn Simmons, who won the men’s junior title, and Chloe Dygert whose powerful run in the women’s elite time-trial, giving US three golds.