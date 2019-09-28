close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
September 28, 2019

Quill, Matu’u banned at Rugby WC

Sports

TOKYO: USA flanker John Quill and Samoa’s Motu Matu’u were both slapped with three-game bans on Friday following a crackdown on high tackles at the Rugby World Cup.

Quill received his suspension for a late high shot on England’s Owen Farrell, while Matu’u was punished for his tackle on Russia’s Vasily Artemyev. Australia wing Reece Hodge and Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo have already been hit with three-game bans for high tackles at the World Cup, while England’s Piers Francis has been cited.

World Rugby announced a clampdown on high tackles, which can sometimes cause concussion, before quadrennial tournament, and introduced a framework to help referees decide punishments.

