Hamna excels in first round of Ladies Golf

LAHORE: Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club, an upcoming teenager, unfolded her golf playing energy and vitality during the first round of the three-round 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship in progress at the tough Islamabad Golf Course.

According to information available here competing as a contender for honours in this exclusive ladies golf event, Hamna thrived and prevailed over her more senior opponents who are a few years older to her though still in their teens, yet felt left behind in the race for honours at the end of the first round.

Hamna ended the first round with a score of gross 84, leaving her classy opponents like Ania Farooq and Suneya quite a few strokes in arrears.

Somehow the more recognised Ania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club, Karachi could not radiate and sparkle and had to be content with second position on the leaderboard, seven strokes behind Hamna.

At the end of the first eighteen holes in handicap category 0-13 Hamna is first followed by Ania Farooq. Others in line are Arooba Ali (Rawalpindi), Suneya Osama (PAF Skyview) and JIyoung Jun (Islamabad).

There are three more segments of this championship for ladies and these are players who have a handicap in the range 14-24, 25-36 and junior girls below 13 years.Those who fall in range 14-24 and 25-36 will compete over two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Junior Girls who are aged 13 and below will compete only on Sunday over nine holes.