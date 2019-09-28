Ali, Jalat star in QAT Grade-II

LAHORE: Ali Zaryab’s century and Jalat Khan’s 7-wicket haul for were the highlights of the second day’s play of round three of the three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade-II matches on Friday.

At Lahore’s LCCA Ground Central Punjab, resuming their first innings at eight for no loss, were dismissed for 349 in 83 overs by Balochistan. Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Ikhlaq knitted a 193-run opening-stand. Ali scored 107 runs which included 13 fours and and Ikhlaq scored 83. Irfan Niazi also chipped in with an unbeaten 78.

For Balochistan, Jalat Khan took seven wickets for 120 in 30 overs. When stumps were drawn at the LCCA Ground, Balochistan were three for no loss in the three overs they had faced.

Scores in brief: Balochistan 335-9 in 83 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 107*, Awais Zia 100, Taimur Ali 43, Aizaz Cheema 4-50) and 3-0 in 3 oversCentral Punjab 349 all out in 83 overs (Ali Zaryab 107, Muhammad Iklaq 83, Irfan Niazi 78*, Jalat Khan 7-120)

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar Southern Punjab, after resuming their innings on 16 for one, scored 348 for six in 83 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Zain Abbas top-scored with 88, while Zeeshan Ashraf scored 47. Both contributed a 113-run partnership for the second wicket. Agha Salman, M Imran and M Umair were also notable run-getter with 58, 57 and 48, respectively. Ahmed Jamal was pick of the bowlers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking three for 59.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their second innings were 33 for three in 12 overs, when stumps were drawn.Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 346 all out in 80.3 overs (Khushdil Shah 120, Mehran Ibrahim 113, Zulfiqar Babar 4-101, Salman Ali Agha 3-97) and 33-3, 12 overs (Attah Ullah 2-10)

Southern Punjab 348-6, 83 overs (Zain Abbas 88, Agha Salman 58, M Imran 57*, M Umair 48, Zeeshan Ashraf 47; Ahmed Jamal 3-59)At NBP Stadium in Karachi the rain again played a spoiler’s role as only 16.1 overs were bowled in the day before stumps were drawn.

Sindh, resuming their first innings at overnight score of 171 for six in 56.5 overs, added 67 runs in the day and lost two wickets. M Waqas Jr scored 54 while for Northern, Naved Malik took two wickets for six runs. Scores: Sindh 238-8 in 73 overs (M Waqas Jr 54, Rameez Raja jr 35, Saad Khan 35, Naved Malik 2-6, Salman Irshad 2-34, Usama Mir 2-66).