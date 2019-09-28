close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
AFP
September 28, 2019

Kompany out of Euro qualifiers

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2019

BRUSSELS: Veteran defender Vincent Kompany will miss Belgium’s next two Euro 2020 qualifiers after picking up an injury in the Belgian Cup in midweek, his club Anderlecht told AFP on Friday.

The former Manchester City captain will be absent for the matches against San Marino in Brussels on October 10 and the trip to Kazakhstan three days later. Kompany had been out of action since August 23 when he picked up a thigh injury against Genk.

Wednesday’s return against Beerschot only lasted 25 minutes before he limped off with an injury in the same place. Anderlecht have not specified the exact nature of the injury.Belgium have won all six of their qualifiers so far and will qualify for 2020 Euro if they beat San Marino.

