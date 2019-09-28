India’s Khanna again loses ITF chief election to Haggerty

ISLAMABAD: India’s Anil Khanna again lost the International Tennis Federation (ITF) President election as David Haggerty retain his seat bagging more than 60 percent of total votes.

Haggerty, who narrowly won 2015 election as president ITF, this time found going easier as in the first round he received the required strength that helped him retain ITF power for another four-year.

Haggerty received 259 votes that were more than 60 percent of the total votes polled during the ITF elections held during Annual General Meeting in Lisbon (Portugal).

India’s Anil Khanna 93 votes (21.7%). Khanna had lost previous election too.

The American also left Irish Dave Miley and Czech Republic’s Ivo Kaderka well behind.

Haggerty during his first term in office has overseen a revamp in the ITF signature event Davis Cup which now has got new format. “I appreciate and am thankful all who supported my candidature. I also appreciate efforts put in my all three candidates who contested elections against me,” Haggerty said.

ITF presidential election results:

David Haggerty: 259 votes (60.5%)

Anil Khanna: 93 (21.7%)

David Miley: 46 (10.8%)

Ivo Kaderka: 30 (7%).