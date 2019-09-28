Sarah Taylor quits int’l cricket

LONDON: England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has decided to retire from international cricket with immediate effect. The England Cricket Board, in a release, cited that Taylor’s anxiety had affected her ability to enjoy the game in recent years, and was one of the driving forces behind the decision.

“This has been a tough decision but I know it’s the right one, for me and for my health moving forward,” Taylor said. “I can’t thank my teammates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey.”

Taylor, 30, made her England debut in 2006 and scored 6,553 international runs, which is second on England Women’s all-time list of run-scorers. But more importantly, Taylor was also a magnetic keeper behind the stumps, creating waves with her innovative methods that led her to 232 dismissals, the most in women’s cricket.

“Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career. From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord’s, to name just a few,” Taylor said.