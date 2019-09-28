Argentina’s Rugby WC on the line against Tonga

KOBE, Japan: Argentina know their Rugby World Cup rests on a must-win game against Tonga in Osaka on Saturday.

Semi-finalists in 2007 and 2015, the Pumas started their Pool C campaign with a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to France. Argentina were 20-3 behind at the break only to stage a dramatic second-half rally and take a one-point lead, before a drop goal from Camille Lopez condemned them to an agonising defeat.

England, who’ve beaten both Tonga and the United States in their opening two matches, are expected to top Pool C and take one of the two quarter-final places on offer. That means Argentina realistically require a bonus-point win over the Pacific islanders this weekend if they are to deprive France of the second qualifying spot.

Meanwhile Argentina coach Mario Ledesma insisted all was not lost for his side. “We must do what we set out to do,” Ledesma said.“Against France, we didn’t in the first 40 minutes, so this time we must remain focused and overcome our mistakes. The most dangerous teams are the ones who aren’t afraid to make mistakes.” Pumas captain Pablo Matera added: “If we are talking about confidence, the team stands firm and tall, because what we did during the second half with France we can always replicate.”

Tonga were well beaten 35-3 by England in their opening match of this World Cup, with the defeat made worse by the fact both centre Nafi Tuitavake (arm) and fly-half Kurt Morath (throat) suffered tournament-ending injuries.