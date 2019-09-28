PFF headquarters handed over to Normalisation Committee

KARACHI: Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Friday handed over the possession of the PFF headquarters and bank accounts to the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) which now will start functioning within the directives of the world football governing body.

“Yes today we handed over each and everything to the NC,” Ashfaq Hussain told ‘The News’. “We have handed over both the headquarters and around Rs 160million to the NC. We had taken around Rs170 million from Faisal’s group and we have used every penny quite carefully during our time-frame,” Ashfaq said. He said that he was proud that he worked quite honestly as the PFF chief.

“we had cut down most of the expenses and our people mostly were working voluntarily. Our basic aim was to work for football development and nothing else,” Ashfaq said. Ashfaq last year had got elected as the PFF chief in the elections held under the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Former FIFA-recognised PFF being headed by Faisal Saleh Hayat then handed over the PFF headquarters and accounts to Ashfaq-led body which not only conducted the last phase of the Premier League but also organised the National Football Challenge Cup at Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar a few months ago.

FIFA recently announced the composition of the five-member normalisation committee which will be headed by chairman Humza Khan. Humza, a former Karachi United skipper and Director Operations, is having former PFF secretary Col Mujahid as acting secretary and Sikandar Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana and Syed Hasan Najib Shah as members of the committee.

Ashfaq said that his ExCo and Congress unanimously decided to hand over the possession to the NC. “I am so happy that my ExCo and Congress respected me a lot and reposed their confidence in me by telling me that as I have decided to hand over the possession of secretariat and bank accounts to NC so they all endorse my decision,” Ashfaq said.