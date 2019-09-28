Klusener named head coach of Afghanistan

KABUL: Lance Klusener, the former South Africa all-rounder, has been appointed as Afghanistan’s new head coach.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had invited applications for the post after the completion of former head coach Phil Simmons’s tenure.From over 50 applicants, Klusener, who is a Level 4 certified coach, was picked. His first assignment will be Afghanistan’s series against West Indies in November.

“Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach.” Lutfullah Stanikzai, ACB’s CEO, said on Friday (September 27).

“I am extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket,” said Klusener of his appointment. “Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level.”

Klusener, in the past, has served as bowling coach of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, consultant at the South Africa National Academy, batting coach of South Africa’s Test team, head coach of Dolphins franchise in South African domestic cricket, batting coach of Zimbabwe and most recently as batting coach of South Africa’s T20I side.