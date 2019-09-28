S Arabia offers tourist visas for first time

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it was offering tourist visas for the first time. The kingdom also eased its strict dress code for foreign women, allowing them to go without the body-shrouding abaya robe that is still mandatory public wear for Saudi women, as authorities open up one of the last frontiers of global tourism.

“We make history” today, tourism chief Ahmed al-Khateeb said in a statement. “For the first time, we are opening our country to tourists from all over the world. Citizens from 49 countries are eligible for online e-visas or visas on arrival, including the United States, Australia and several European nations, the statement said.

Kickstarting tourism is one of the centrepieces of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s Vision 2030 reform programme to prepare the biggest Arab economy for a post-oil era. Visas in the desert kingdom, endowed with rich bedouin heritage and archaeological sites, had until now been restricted to expat workers, their dependents and Muslim pilgrims travelling to holy sites in Makkah and Madina.

Riyadh last year began issuing temporary visas to visitors to attend sporting and cultural events. In an effort to change perceptions, Prince Mohammed has relaxed some of the kingdom´s most rigid rules — lifting a cinema ban and allowing gender-mixed concerts and sporting extravaganzas.