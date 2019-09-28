Rouhani says US offered to lift sanctions for talks

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that European leaders at a UN summit in the US said Washington was ready to lift sanctions in exchange for talks on a 2015 nuclear deal. “The German chancellor, the UK prime minister and France´s president were there (in New York).

They insisted that this meeting happen, and that America, too, is saying that it will lift the sanctions,” Rouhani said on state television. “The next issue was over what sanctions will be lifted,” he said. “They insisted that we will lift all sanctions. Some European officials offered to “write it down.. This (lifting of sanctions) will happen”, he said. Rouhani has long emphasised that US-Iran talks cannot happen until Washington lifts sanctions and ends its policy of “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said such an offer was never made. “Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO!” he tweeted. Speaking to reporters at Tehran´s Mehrabad airport after returning from the UN General Assembly, Rouhani said the “framework” of the offer “was not acceptable”.

“If we negotiate in the atmosphere of sanctions, the existence of sanctions and the poisonous atmosphere of maximum pressure... no one can predict what the result of these negotiations would be,” he said.

Iran condemns US sanctions on China, Russia: Iran’s foreign ministry on Friday condemned new United States sanctions against China and Russia, saying they endanger “international trade security”.

“As the primary victim of economic terrorism, Iran strongly condemns the destabilising act of sanctioning certain Chinese companies,” said Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in an official statement. “The actions of (US President Donald) Trump’s economic terrorism team go against international trade security,” he added.