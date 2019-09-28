close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 28, 2019

Scientists discover oldest galaxy cluster

World

AFP
September 28, 2019

TOKYO: Astronomers have discovered a 13-billion-year-old galaxy cluster that is the earliest ever observed, according to a paper released, a finding that may hold clues about how the universe developed. Such an early-stage cluster — called a protocluster — is “not easy to find”, Yuichi Harikane, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan who led the international team, said in a press release. “A protocluster is a rare and special system with an extremely high density,” Harikane said, adding that the researchers used the wide viewing field of the Subaru telescope in Hawaii to “map a large area of the sky” in their search.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World