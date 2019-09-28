Scientists discover oldest galaxy cluster

TOKYO: Astronomers have discovered a 13-billion-year-old galaxy cluster that is the earliest ever observed, according to a paper released, a finding that may hold clues about how the universe developed. Such an early-stage cluster — called a protocluster — is “not easy to find”, Yuichi Harikane, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan who led the international team, said in a press release. “A protocluster is a rare and special system with an extremely high density,” Harikane said, adding that the researchers used the wide viewing field of the Subaru telescope in Hawaii to “map a large area of the sky” in their search.