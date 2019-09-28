Nigeria police say over 300 ‘abused’ students freed from Islamic school

KANO, Nigeria: Police in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna have rescued more than 300 male students from an Islamic school where many had been tortured and sexually abused, a police spokesman said Friday.

Officers raided a building in the Rigasa area city on Thursday where the victims including adults and minors were kept in “the most debasing and inhuman conditions in the name of teaching and reforming them”, Kaduna state police spokesman Yakubu Sabo told AFP.

“We found around 100 students including children as young as nine, in chains stuffed in a small room all in the name of reforming them and making them responsible persons,” Sabo said.

The proprietor of the school and six staff were arrested during the raid. Many of the rescued students bore scars on their backs and serious injuries, police said. “The victims were abused. Some of them said they were sodomised by their teachers,” Sabo stated. Police had been tipped off by complaints from local residents who became suspicious of what was happening inside the school.