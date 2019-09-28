Rana Afzal dies at 70 Anwar Bhinder laid to rest

FAISALABAD: PML-N leader and former state minister for finance Rana Afzal Khan passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart ailment. He was 70.

Rana Afzal was under treatment at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, where he was admitted after he complained of chest pains a few days ago. Born in Faisalabad, Rana Afzal was elected to the National Assembly from the NA-82 constituency in the 2013 general elections. He also served as an MPA in the Punjab Assembly from 1997 to 1999 and returned for a second term during the 2008 general elections. He served in a variety of positions, including as a member of the Executive Committee at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and vice chairman at the Faisalabad Water and Sanitation Agency.

Khan was serving as parliamentary secretary for finance when former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved his appointment as state minister for finance in December 2017. He was also commissioned in the Pakistan Army and served as a captain from 1971 to 1976.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 5pm at Crescent Ground today (Saturday).