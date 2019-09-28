Decision to impact future legislation, cabinet decisions, admin measures

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister-approved Police Reforms document as provided to the Punjab government seeks implementation of various tasks within the given time including the abolition of Public Safety Commissions and their replacement by “independent external inspectorates” for external accountability and oversight of police department.

Although policing is purely the subject of the province, a federal government document communicated to Punjab (and reportedly also to KPK) not only conveys what has been decided at the federal level for police reform but it also specify the timeline for different tasks like legislation, cabinet’s decisions etc. to be completed.

For example the Punjab government has been given 30th September deadline to bring law for external inspections to hold the provincial police accountable. A lot of measures listed in the document are tasked to be taken immediately.

The proposed Inspectorate, according to the “decision” as conveyed to the Punjab government should comprise of a Director General and up to seven Chief Inspectors. At least one Chief Inspector must be a retired police officer, a prosecutor, a lawyer, a civil servant and an auditor with significant experience and one chief inspector may be lay person, the documents says. It says that yearly Inspection schedule to be finalized in consultation with PPO (Provincial Police Officer) and notified by Inspectorate, which should provide Inspection reports to the Government and which shall published it after cabinet approval.

PPO to take remedial measures to remove deficiencies, issues pointed out by Inspectorates in true spirit, the document said, adding that Inspection reports must be shared with units for implementation and evaluation of responses.

The document added that “Democratic Accountability” of police department to be exercised by the Cabinet Sub Committee on law and order with following compositions: Convener, to be appointed by Chief Minister; 3 to 4 provincial cabinet minister; chief secretary; inspector general of police; home secretary; additional IG special branch; Additional IG CTD; Joint director IB; and any other member co-opted among intelligence agencies, government officers, police as per agenda.

According to the Sub Committee’s ToRs, it can decide/make recommendations regarding any matter related to law and order, internal security and criminal justice; and make decisions regarding funds allocated to it for purpose of law and order, initiatives and reforms in the Criminal Justice System.

The Provincial government was asked to immediately place the matter before provincial cabinet and obtain its approval and notify accordingly.

To address maladministration, the document said that posting proposals should be made by an internal board of senior police officers on the basis of demonstrated performance. Recommendation to be made to IG then IG would recommend panel of three officers, in order of priority, alongwith performance chart, to CM for approval for posts of DPO, RPO and Additional IG. The CM shall appoint officer among panel of three officers. Premature transfer can be ordered by the government with justification. The Punjab government was told to amend the Police Order immediately for the purpose.

The document added that only trained and certified officers should be posted in investigations and seniors manager position. Certification framework to be formulated by the PPO in consultation with all relevant stakeholders. The Punjab government was told to amend the Police Order accordingly to add certifications provisions immediately. For the certification framework development, the Punjab government get 60 days.

The Punjab government has also been told to immediately redsignate Station House Officers (SHOs) as Drawing and Disbursing Officer by amending the rules and relevant legislation. Finance department is told to determined baseline expenditures for each police station in consultation with the police. This task be completed within 30 days.

The province has also been told to take “immediate’ action for use of technology in all facets of police and criminal justice; placing special branch directly under the chief minister.

As reported on Friday, following extreme reaction from police service of Pakistan on the Police Reforms as approved by the Prime Minister for Punjab, the provincial government has decided to review the reforms, which were finalized without proper consultation with the province in what is purely provincial subject.

As reported by The News on Friday and after strong protest from police service of Pakistan, the CM has tasked a committee under law minister Raja Basharat, who on Saturday held its first meeting to review the police reform package which was approved by the PM.

Talking to The News, Raja Basharat said that the Committee held its meeting today and reviewed 90% of the reform package with consensus. He said that certain changes have been suggested to address the major concern of police that the department is being given under the control of bureaucracy- Pakistan Administrative Service.

Basharat said that the Committee will meet again on Saturday to complete its review for an agreed reform package.