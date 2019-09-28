All-time low information disclosure in last 6 months

ISLAMABAD: The government is deviating from its own manifesto and has put the RTI law — the pilot project of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) – on the back burner. The ratio of information disclosure on RTI requests filed by citizen and journalists is all time low at 3.7 percent during last six months, analysis of official data reveals.

A total of 527 information requests were sent to the public departments of provincial as well as federal government and only 71 (13 percent) responses were received. Interestingly, out of these 71 responses, requested data was shared by only 20 government departments. The government departments in Sindh and Balochistan gave zero response against 100 information requests filed in each province, the official data reveals.

The ratio of government departments’ response to RTI requests during last six months has declined drastically. During last five years the government departments/ministries’ response against the RTI requests was 29 percent but it has dropped to 13 percent in the PTI-led government in Center and two provinces (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has launched a report on the status of Right to information in Pakistan. The report shows the status of implementation of RTI in two dimensions i.e (a) proactive disclosure and (b) reactive disclosure of information/response of information requests under RTI. A sample of ministries and provincial departments (59) was selected from all over Pakistan.

“On the Scale of online proactive disclosure of information, provincial and federal department’s websites were cross checked against the relevant clauses of proactive disclosure in RTI Law. Section 4 of Punjab RTI law, Section 5 of Federal and KP RTI Law and Section 6 of Sindh RTI Law; deals with a list of information to be proactively disclosed by the public bodies. The list includes description of public bodies’ organizational structure/organogram, functions, duties, staff directories, perks and privileges, policies and manuals, performance/evaluation reports, decision-making processes, detailed budget etc”, the report says.

In the assessment area of reactive disclosure or processing of information requests under RTI laws, response rate was only 13% and information disclosure was 3.7% only. A total 527 information requests were sent to public departments in Punjab (100), KP (100), Sindh (100), Federal (127) and Balochistan (100). The information requests were related to matters of public.