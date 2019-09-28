Why FIA chief opted for leave?

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon has proceeded on a 15-day leave because of the pressure to arrest a number of opposition leaders that he refused to accept on the ground that there is no credible case or incriminating evidence against them.

“Interior Minister Brig. (R) Ijaz Shah, who is the boss of the FIA chief, never exerted any pressure on Memon or any other officer to make any arrest. If there was any pressure on him as claimed, it may be from somewhere else but we are not aware of it,” Interior Ministry sources told The News on condition of anonymity.

They did not elaborate and made it clear that the interior minister has been allowing the heads and officials of his subordinate departments, FIA being one of them, to work as per the law.

Memon was repeatedly approached on his cell phone to get his version, but he did not respond. However, other sources said there was a long list of leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) given to the FIA chief but he declined to act on it. He was constantly prodded to take action against personalities, they said.

Sources said that to start with the FIA director general has gone on two weeks leave that he may be extending till his retirement on December 17 as he did not want to do anything that he has not done during his three-decade long service career.

They said that he has cited backache in his leave request that he developed during the recent performance of Umrah. A close associate of the FIA DG said that the officer has really developed a severe backache and he will be beck after recovering.

Sources said that the federal government can’t remove Memon as the FIA Director General because the Supreme Court has stayed his transfer in the Asghar Khan case.

As Memon went on leave, the government made FIA’s Additional Director General Dr Mujeebur Rehman, the former Pakistan Railways police chief, the acting chief of the agency.

They said Memon was asked more than once to catch hold of many opposition politicians, and the list ran into at least three dozens. However, they claimed, the FIA chief argued that he would not arrest anybody unless there was a solid case backed by proofs and evidence against them that stood the scrutiny of law in a court.