2-dozen Indians in Karachi to cover Pak-Sri Lanka cricket series

KARACHI: Over two dozen Indian nationals, among dozens of others from various countries, are in Karachi to cover the Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket series currently, though Islamabad-New Delhi relations have worsened lately and apparently reached a point of no return.

All important affairs of the production company are being run by the Indian nationals, according to sources.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources said a company, owned by an Indian national, Aneel Mohan, is covering the cricket series in Pakistan. Aneel had also worked for the PCB in the past. Pak-Sri Lanka cricket series is being telecast the world over. However, the PCB officials are avoiding any comments on the sensitive issue on record. When the report contacted PCB chairman in this regard, he confirmed about the presence of Indian media crew in Karachi but avoided providing details.

An important person in the PCB said on condition of anonymity that the PCB had a contract with a Japanese registered company Ten Sports for coverage of the event. Sony India is major shareholder of Ten Sports. In Pakistan, they use the company name as Ten Sports instead of Sony India.

A PCB office-bearer, requesting anonymity, said it is good that Pakistan is not intolerant like Narendra Modi. And it is a goodwill gesture on the part of Pakistan that Indian nationals are covering an event in Pakistan. The foreign TV covering the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series hired the services of a company owned by Indian national Aneel Mohan.

The commentary panel comprises Waseem Akram, Rameez Raja, Bazaid Khan, England’s Elon Welkins and Sri Lanka’s Roshan Abhai Singhai. PCB sources said the services of Aneel Mohan were hired because there is no one in Pakistan having state-of-the-art television technology. However, Indian nationals agreed to come to Pakistan despite threats. If the PCB had not hired the Indian national’s production company, the coverage of the series would not have been of international standard. The PCB agreement with the Ten Sports will end in April. Under the agreement, the Pakistan-Bangladesh series in January will be the last one.