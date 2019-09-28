Head to play for Sussex in 2020

SYDNEY: Australian batsman Travis Head has said he is thrilled after signing for English county side Sussex as their overseas player for the 2020 season.

The Test star, who was part of the Australian side that retained the Ashes in England this month, was supposed to join Sussex for a stint this year before his call-up for international duty.

“I was disappointed not to have been able to take up my contract this summer,” he said Thursday, adding that he was “thrilled” that the team were still keen to have him for 2020. “I can’t wait,” added the 25-year-old left-hander, who can also bowl off-spin.

Sussex coach Jason Gillespie, a fellow Australian, said he had been looking for a top-four batsman to improve the team and Head fit the bill. “We have a really good relationship and after we decided here at Sussex that an overseas batsman would complement our squad next year, I just knew that Travis would be ideal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Australia top-order batsman Usman Kha­waja is ready to go back to the drawing board and work his way back into the Test team after being dropped midway through the Ashes.

Khawaja, part of the first three Ashes matches in August, was left out for the final two Tests after the in-form Steve Smith recovered from concussion and forced his way back into the side, while Marnus Labuschagne impressed in Smith’s injury-enforced absence and cemented his place.

Khawaja said he was “disappointed” he couldn’t score more than 40 in his six Ashes innings, but was glad to play a part in Australia retaining the urn. “It was massive. It was huge,” Khawaja was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports. “Obviously disappointed to not be playing, but I felt like I was still playing pretty well.”