close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Haggerty to stay ITF chief

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: India’s Anil Khanna again lost as David Haggerty bagged more than 60 percent of votes to retain his position as the International Tennis Federation president.

Haggerty, who had narrowly won the 2015 election, this time found the going much easier as he received the required strength in the first round of voting during the ITF annual general meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

The American received 259 votes. Khanna, Irishman Dave Miley and Czech Republic’s Ivo Kaderka got 93, 46 and 30 votes, respectively.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports