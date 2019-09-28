Haggerty to stay ITF chief

ISLAMABAD: India’s Anil Khanna again lost as David Haggerty bagged more than 60 percent of votes to retain his position as the International Tennis Federation president.

Haggerty, who had narrowly won the 2015 election, this time found the going much easier as he received the required strength in the first round of voting during the ITF annual general meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

The American received 259 votes. Khanna, Irishman Dave Miley and Czech Republic’s Ivo Kaderka got 93, 46 and 30 votes, respectively.