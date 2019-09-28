Newlands may not host New Year’s Test

JOHANNESBURG: Newlands might lose hosting rights for the 2020 New Year’s Test between South Africa and England.

Cricket South Africa has raised concerns about the Western Province Cricket Association’s administrative and financial affairs, and the potential disruption caused by a massive construction project currently underway at the ground, with CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe saying, “We are worried as CSA that Newlands may not be able to host the New Year’s Test.”

An IOL Sport report on Thursday said that the association is in significant financial strife and in danger of missing out on the hosting of the marquee event as it continued its attempts to raise money for building developments at Newlands, and there are signs of a troubled state of affairs in the organisation’s administration.

“We are concerned with the finances of Western Province, so as CSA we want to understand some of the decisions they have taken and what their plans are in terms of moving themselves out of the hole they have put themselves in,” Moroe explained.

“They may not be able to (host the New Year’s Test) but I’d like to think that with us sitting around the table and working together as the mother body and the affiliate partner that we ensure that the Test match stays there and we are ready to host it.”