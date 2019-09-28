close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
C
cricinfo
September 28, 2019

Newlands may not host New Year’s Test

Sports

C
cricinfo
September 28, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: Newlands might lose hosting rights for the 2020 New Year’s Test between South Africa and England.

Cricket South Africa has raised concerns about the Western Province Cricket Association’s administrative and financial affairs, and the potential disruption caused by a massive construction project currently underway at the ground, with CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe saying, “We are worried as CSA that Newlands may not be able to host the New Year’s Test.”

An IOL Sport report on Thursday said that the association is in significant financial strife and in danger of missing out on the hosting of the marquee event as it continued its attempts to raise money for building developments at Newlands, and there are signs of a troubled state of affairs in the organisation’s administration.

“We are concerned with the finances of Western Province, so as CSA we want to understand some of the decisions they have taken and what their plans are in terms of moving themselves out of the hole they have put themselves in,” Moroe explained.

“They may not be able to (host the New Year’s Test) but I’d like to think that with us sitting around the table and working together as the mother body and the affiliate partner that we ensure that the Test match stays there and we are ready to host it.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports