Taylor retires from international cricket

LONDON: Sarah Taylor, one of the most talented wicketkeepers in the history of the game, has announced her retirement from international cricket, having struggled in recent years with a long-term anxiety issue.

Taylor, 30, made her England debut as a 17-year-old in 2006, and went on to make 226 appearances all told. Her tally of 6,533 international runs places her second on England Women’s all-time list of run-scorers, behind her long-term captain, Charlotte Edwards.

In the course of her career, Taylor played key roles in some of England Women’s most memorable triumphs, including the World Cup and World T20 triumphs in 2009, and the unforgettable home World Cup win in 2017, in which she produced key innings of 54 and 45 in England’s semi-final and final victories over South Africa and India respectively.

However, Taylor will undoubtedly be remembered primarily for her work behind the stumps. Her tally of 232 dismissals across formats is a record for women’s internationals, but the style and skill of many of her takes have marked her out as one of the most naturally gifted wicketkeepers of any gender and any era.

The speed of her glove-work was matched by her instinct for where the ball was going, not least when pulling off leg-side stumpings, a mode of dismissal which became her trademark when standing up to England’s seamers.

But in recent years Taylor’s anxiety has affected her ability to enjoy the game, and having taken an extended break after England’s semi-final defeat at the World T20 in India in 2016, her appearances had been carefully managed — with her belated recall for the 2017 World Cup offset by her absence from last year’s World T20 in the Caribbean.

“This has been a tough decision but I know it’s the right one,” said Taylor. “For me and for my health moving forward. I can’t thank my team-mates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey.

“Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career. From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord’s, to name just a few. “I’ve also been blessed with travelling the world and making lifelong friends along the way.”

Taylor’s final international appearance came during this summer’s drawn Ashes Test at Taunton, when she scored 5 in her solitary innings before withdrawing from the T20 leg of the series to manage her anxiety issues.