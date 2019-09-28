NORTHERN VS SINDH

Second day’s play limited to just 16.1 overs

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Only 16.1 overs were possible on the second day of the non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Northern and Sindh at the NBP Stadium in Karachi on Friday because of rain.

Sindh, resuming their first innings on an overnight score of 171-6 in 56.5 overs, added another 67 runs in the day for the loss of two wickets. Mohammad Waqas Jr scored 54 while for Northern, Naved Malik took two wickets for six runs.

At the LCCA Ground in Lahore, Ali Zaryab’s century and Jalat Khan’s seven-for were the highlights of the second day’s play of round three of the Central Punjab vs Balochistan match.

Central Punjab, resuming their first innings at eight for no loss, were dismissed for 349 in 83 overs by Balochistan.

Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Iklaq knitted a 193-run opening-stand. Ali scored 107 runs, which included 13 fours, and Iklaq scored 83 off 159 balls laced with nine fours. Irfan Niazi also chipped in with an unbeaten 78.

For Balochistan, Jalat Khan took seven for 120 in 30 overs. When stumps were drawn at the LCCA Ground, Balochistan were three for no loss in the three overs.

Scores in brief: At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Sindh 238-8, 73 overs (Mohammad Waqas Jr 54, Rameez Raja Jr 35, Saad Khan 35; Naved Malik 2-6, Salman Irshad 2-34, Usama Mir 2-66) vs Northern.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Balochistan 335-9, 83 overs (Akbarur Rehman 107 not out, Awais Zia 100, Taimur Ali 43; Aizaz Cheema 4-50) and 3-0, 3 overs. Central Punjab 349 all out, 83 overs (Ali Zaryab 107, Muhammad Iklaq 83, Irfan Niazi 78 not out; Jalat Khan 7-120).

At Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 346 all out, 80.3 overs (Khushdil Shah 120, Mehran Ibrahim 113; Zulfiqar Babar 4-101, Salman Ali Agha 3-97) and 33-3, 12 overs (Attah Ullah 2-10). Southern Punjab 348-6, 83 overs (Zain Abbas 88, Agha Salman 58, Muhammad Imran 57 not out, Muhammad Umair 48, Zeeshan Ashraf 47; Ahmed Jamal 3-59).