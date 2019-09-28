Sethi turns down Mani’s invitation to watch T20s

ISLAMABAD: Najam Sethi, the former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, has turned down Ehsan Mani’s invitation to watch the T20 International series against Sri Lanka in Lahore starting October 5.

Sethi said how he could oblige when he has been under unnecessary criticism and victimisation from the PCB.

In an e-mail/whatsapp message to PCB Chairman Mani (also sent to ‘The News’), Sethi said:

“Ehsan, I have received your invitation to watch the Pak-Sri Lanka match in Lahore. I am amazed how you can do this on the one hand while on the other you and your Patron continue to victimise and prosecute me unfairly. But this too shall pass! Najam.”

Sethi resigned as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board when Imran Khan’s PTI came into power.

Sethi and Mani have already started a legal battle over the Pakistan Super League’s payment issue.