Huge crowds for inauguration of Senegal’s mega-mosque

DAKAR: Tens of thousands of people from across Senegal converged on the capital Dakar on Friday for the inauguration of a huge mosque, claimed to be the largest in West Africa. Muslim faithful arrived by bus, car or on foot in the poor district of Bopp, home to the new Massalikul Jinaan mosque, capable of hosting 30,000 worshippers.

The mosque has been built by the Mouride Brotherhood -- part of the Sufi strand of Islam that predominates in Senegal, a country with a long tradition of religious tolerance. Huge traffic jams several kilometres (miles) long built up on highways leading to the site, where some people had starting camping out two days before the long-awaited ceremonies.