Bid to smuggle arms foiled

The local police foiled a bid to smuggle a cache of arms and arrested one person on Friday. A spokesman for the capital city police said the cops on the Kohat Road near Arbab Tapu checkpost signalled a car coming from Darra Adamkhel. A total of 27 pistols, 19 rifles and 60 magazines were recovered from the vehicle. The driver of the car Taimur was arrested.