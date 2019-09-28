Nation not to remain silent on HR violations in Held Valley

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin has said that the Pakistani nation will not remain silent on the gross human rights violations and brutality of Indian forces with the innocent Kashmiris of the Indian Held Kashmir.

Leading a Kashmir solidarity rally arranged by Government Girls Degree College in Jaranwala on Friday, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the nation had created an effective awareness in the world about the oppression and brutality of Indian forces in the Held Valley.

He said that Kashmir solidarity day was observed on every Friday to give a message that the people of Pakistan were with the people of Indian Held Kashmir. He saluted the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and vowed that we would continue the support till their independence from India.

Earlier, a Kashmir solidarity seminar was organised. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin said that India could not suppress the independence movement by brutality on Kashmiris. He said that the nation was united on the Kashmir issue and complete moral and diplomatic support would continue till the independence of Indian Held Kashmir. He said that India could not withhold and sustain its undue occupation over the Indian Held Kashmir.

Chairman Privilege Committee for Punjab Assembly MPA Ch Ali Akhtar, AC Jaranwala Umar Draz Gondal, SP Tariq Sukhera, Principal Madam Aneela, Ch Taimur Ali, Imran Yousaf, Bilal Mustafa, Awais Bhatti, Ch Azeemul Hassan, Rai Arshad, students and people from different walks of life attended the seminar.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the Punjab government, the Kashmir solidarity day was observed in all educational institutions of the district.

In this connection, under the arrangements of MC Girls Elementary School, Millat Colony, a rally was organised, which was led by Principal Sarwat Jabeen. Addressing the participants, the principal saluted the braveness and courage of women of the Indian Held Kashmir.

Earlier, special prayers were offered after Fajr prayers in different mosques for the liberation of Indian Held Kashmir. During Friday prayers, Ulema highlighted Indian brutality in the Held Valley. They raised voice for an early solution to the Kashmir issue.

JHANG: Following the directions of the government, various rallies were taken out in the district to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

The main rally was led by DC Tahir Wattoo and DPO Attaur Rehman, which started from District Council Secretariat and ended at Deputy Commissioner Office after marching through different roads of the city. ADCR Muhammad Ashraf, CEO Health Dr Samiullah, CEO Education Naeem Ahmed Zahid, DO Information Rao Shakeel, heads of government departments, employees, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students and traders participated in the rally. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the brutalities of Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir. National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also played while one-minute silence was also observed.

Addressing the rally, DC Tahir Wattoo said that the Pakistani nation could not be remained silent on the gross violations and brutality of Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris. The DC said that the objective of observing the Kashmir solidarity day on every Friday was to invite the attention of world community towards the brutality of Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris.

DPO Attaur Rehman said that struggle of Kashmiri people would definitely attain the objective of independence. He praised the sacrifices of people living in Indian Held Kashmir and vowed that Pakistanis would continue their support to Kashmiris till their independence.

MULTAN: The City District Administration took out a big rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

The participants led by Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser Javed Akhtar Ansari, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Qasim Langah, Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu and the deputy commissioner widely condemned Indian atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir. They left a message for Kashmiris that the government and masses was with them in their ordeal.