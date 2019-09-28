Several held in drive against outlaws

MARDAN: The police have launched a grand operation against land mafia, ice dealers and people involved in usury related businesses and arrested several accused, a senior police officer said.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that Mardan police had launched a grand operation against the land mafia, ice dealer and people involved in usury related businesses throughout the district.

The DPO added that during the grand operation, the police arrested several suspects. The DPO added that the cops of Lundkhwar Police Station arrested two people identified as Naeem and Noor Mohammad for involvement in private interest business. He added that four accused were arrested for involvement in usury based businesses in Takht Bhai.