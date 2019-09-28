KPEZDC sacked employees term dismissal illegal

PESHAWAR: The sacked employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) have asked the government to take notice of their termination from jobs by the company which they said was illegal.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, representatives of the sacked employees including Asim, Alamzeb and Shehryar stated that the company had appointed 36 MTOs and six interns for a period of six and three months.

Under the agreement and rules, they said, the company was legally bound to regularise their services after three and six months on basis of their performance, but instead of their regularisation, they were removed from service.

They said their performance was declared satisfactory and their applications were in the process, but suddenly the chairman Board of Governors issued the order to sack them.

The sacked employees pointed out that the Board had regularised services of MTOs who were appointed later which they termed discrimination and injustice with them.

They said even the members of the Board had expressed reservations over their removal from service after their cases were approved for regularisation on satisfactory performance.